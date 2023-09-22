Vigilante fears

By Di Stanley

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar fears new State Government laws to enable adult accused rapists and sex offenders to be publicly named from 3 October could give rise to vigilantism or violence in small rural communities.

Mr Millar also expressed his concern for the safety and anonymity of rural women, whom he believes may be too frightened to report sexual or domestic violence for fear of repercussions locally.

“There is no anonymity in small towns and feelings can become very heated,” Mr Millar told State Parliament on Tuesday, 12 September.

“The intentions here cannot be questioned, but there may be unintended consequences, especially for those Queenslanders residing in Queensland’s many smaller towns and even Indigenous such as Woorabinda in my electorate.

“I can imagine a person accused of such an offence may become the subject of focused vigilante action on social media and even physically, even if they are later found to be innocent.

“We need to monitor this. In small towns they could easily be at risk physically.

“Such fallout will impact their families and businesses or employment.”

Under the changes to the Justice and Other Legislation Amendment Bill, accused sex offenders would be publicly identified unless they were successful in applying for a non-publication order.

The new laws, arising from a recommendation of the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce’s Hear Her Voice report, bring Queensland into line with all states except the Northern Territory.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said a media guide, designed to support responsible reporting of sexual violence, would be widely circulated.

A Legal Aid Queensland submission recommended the development of the guide to protect against inadvertent identification of victims and decrease the risk of trial by media, retribution in some communities and reporting that perpetuates harmful stereotypes about sexual violence.

“I am concerned that some victims, knowing their case will be public reported in the local media with the accused being named, may be a disincentive for rural women to report sexual and domestic violence,” Mr Millar said.

“In small communities, naming the offender will also make the complainant readily identified.

“The potential impact on their children and themselves will be real and may create an obstacle for rural women needing protection and justice.

“For these reasons, a legislative requirement for a timely assessment of the real-world results of the change is crucial if we are to be sure the change is a positive one for victims.”

Mr Millar said he hoped the media guide would be enough to safeguard rural journalists and smaller new outlets, who lacked the financial resources of New Limited or Nine media for legal advice around their reporting.

“They simply do not have the resources to seek legal advice on how an amendment will change what they are allowed to report on, let alone on a case-by-case basis,“ he said.

“In the worst case scenario, inadvertently doing the wrong thing could put them out of business.

“With the possible amplification of local feelings in the given community, it is vital that these local media have access to a government-issued guide for reporting such a case in a way that is safe, ethical and legally secure.“

The bill also seeks to recognise the deaths of unborn children that have occurred due to criminal conduct.

Previously, Queensland law did not give an unborn child recognition.

Changes to the sentencing provisions will require a court to treat the destruction of an unborn child as an aggravating factor for relevant serious offences including murder, manslaughter, grievous bodily harm, wounding, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm and careless driving.

The bill also expands the definition of ‘victim’ to include a person who would, if an unborn child had been born alive, have been a family member of the child.