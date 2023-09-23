Behind the Blooming Business Nestled in Ilfracombe

McKenzie Neal

In the heart of the Central West lies the Ilfracombe Nursery, standing as a vital sanctuary that adorns the town with its lush greenery and vibrant blooms.

It plays an essential role in infusing this dry outback region with serenity, beauty and community spirit, making it a beloved cornerstone of the region.

In 2003, John and Di Mill set their sights on a property that would soon become the Ilfracombe Nursery, a decision that was born out of a deep love for the outdoors and a vision to create a unique space for plant enthusiasts, on a property that had once housed a nursery in the ’90s but had fallen into disrepair over the years.

“We purchased the property in 2003 and started the business from scratch,” Di MIll shared.

“I love being outdoors and it was the perfect space for a Nursery – It is officially my Happy Place.

“The region was in the grip of a severe drought at the time, so not much could be done until we had water again, but this place became my happy place.

“I used to spend my weekends here, drawing plans for the nursery.”

With their unwavering determination, John and Di breathed new life into the land, transforming it into a flourishing oasis, but in walks of business, their resilience was tested, and for the Mill’s, it was during the devastating drought of 2011, which forced a close of the nursery for an extended period of time.

“It was very tough to watch your business go,” Di Mill said.

“I didn’t step into the nursery for a whole year.”

The Ilfracombe Nursery is not just a place for buying plants; it’s a labour of love that John and Di have cultivated over the years, and their business offers a diverse range of products, including plants, pots, and garden decorations, creating a space where visitors can meander and immerse themselves in the beauty that nature in itself holds.

“Our nursery is nowhere near where we want it to be, but it looks amazing, and it’s a great space,” Di Mill said.

“It’s not just about sales for us, it’s about having someone come and enjoy what we have.”

John and Di’s commitment to their community is as strong as their love for plants, having extended their support to other local businesses, fostering a network that in turn benefits everyone.

“We advertise ‘the weekends in Ilfracombe’ with other businesses in the area,” says Di Mill.

“We all only open on the weekends, so we support each other.”

Their dedication simply doesn’t stop there, as the Mill family regularly donates to local causes, schools, and playgroups.

“We support many raffles and causes in the Community (and recently) supported the recent Walk for Wegert, Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising and many others with vouchers or donations.

“We donate seedlings every year to our local state school and over the years have the done the same to many schools and playgroups – I am a very firm believer that being in the Garden is very good for your health and well-being.”

“Mental Health and Wellbeing is very important to me”

As John and Di continue to nurture their business and support their beloved outback town, they serve as a shining example of how passion, hard work, and a love for the land can truly make a difference, and implore people that want to start their own creation to ‘go for it.”

“Everyone told me I was making a huge mistake opening up when there were already a few full-time nurseries in Longreach and only opening the weekends,” Di Mill said.

“Just give it a go and keep chipping away at your dream.”

“I try not to worry about competitors, just look after what we have and try and improve it continually.”

Over the years, the Ilfracombe Nursery has faced its share of challenges, but the Mill family’s unwavering spirit and commitment to their community have helped it thrive.

Di Mill has a deep love for the region, and the Ilfracombe community, stressing just how beautiful this place is.

“Ilfracombe is a very cool place to live – the Machinery Mile is awesome, and we have the famous Wellshot Hotel, Historical Post Office, and Great Park and Pool Facilities,” Di Mill said.

“(it is) Lovely and Quiet – our Community is growing and that is exciting.

“I feel Ilfracombe is on the move and am looking forward to seeing that – I believe that everyday city siders are now realising how great country life is and we are getting that influx of people to the region.

“We just need to canvas the powers that be to get a Kmart Hub here as it is badly needed – I really miss Target.

“I love that our grandchildren have such a great place to relax and spend the holidays.”

So, the next time you find yourself in Ilfracombe on a weekend, make sure to visit the Ilfracombe Nursery, not just for the beautiful plants but to experience the warmth and passion of both John and Di Mill, who have turned what was once a dream, into a blossoming reality.