A brief history of bridges

by Longreach Archival and Historical Research Group

The road traffic bridges over the Thomson River at Longreach are important to our town’s history.

In the past, they played a role in the pastoral settlement and trade of the Central West, and today, they connect people, businesses and communities – making it possible for us to cross the river safely.

In the late 1800s, in dry weather, anyone wanting to cross the Thomson would do so by using a natural crossing at Tarcombe, 100km southwest of Longreach, or at what is known as the “Old Crossing”, about 3.5km northwest of Longreach, or at the “Long Crossing”, about 8km northwest of town.

In 1891, a punt was constructed to cross the main waterhole of the Thomson River.

It was launched on 24 November 1891.

The punt was a substantial size as it was used to transport wagons, teams of horses, and passengers.

An operator winding a winch moved the punt back and forth across the river.

Mr A. Donaldson was in charge of the punt.

By 1895, there was talk of replacing the punt with a bridge.

Objectors to the bridge argued that the crossings could be used in dry weather, and in wet weather, when the crossings were closed, the approaches to the proposed bridge were unfit for travel.

It was argued that making the approaches fit for use would cost almost as much as the bridge.

Supporters of the bridge argued that Longreach was an important town with a great deal of traffic converging at Longreach as it was the terminus of the railway line and the terminus of a number of mail routes.

Station owners needed to get their wool to the railway, and as the west opened up, trade and traffic would increase.

In the end, the Government agreed to pay for the bridge and the local divisional board committed to making the approaches.

Construction of the first bridge started in 1896, and by the end of January 1897, it was open to traffic.

The bridge was a wooden structure, 254 feet (77m) long and cost £2,300 ($4,600).

The timber was sourced from the Maryborough district and built by Messrs. Taylor Brothers of Ipswich.

In 1912, the bridge had to be repaired with a new girder, and the approaches had to be repaired many times due to washouts.

By 1925, the Shire Council was pressing the Main Roads Board to construct a new bridge, but Main Roads considered the old bridge should be repaired.

There was a stalemate.

Then, by 1932, as the old bridge continued to deteriorate, it was finally concluded that the bridge was no longer worth repairing.

Pastoral settlement had continued in the Longreach district, and it became clear that a new, higher bridge that would not be damaged or made impassable by flood water each time it rained was needed.

After ten years of negotiations and delays, the wooden bridge was replaced with a new reinforced concrete bridge at a cost of just over £7,900 ($15,800).

The contractor was Mr. W. E. Kelly of Cairns.

Night and day shifts were worked to try to complete the bridge by May 1935, but there were steel shortages, pile driving was difficult, and work was also interrupted by rain, causing a rise in the river.

The bridge was opened to traffic on 16 October 1935.

Less than four months after its opening, the new bridge was under flood water and closed to traffic.

Bridge closures occurred many times in flood periods over the following decades.

In February 1951, the bridge was closed to traffic for a month due to flooding.

The problem of an important transport route getting cut off by flood waters on numerous occasions had not been solved with the new bridge.

Also, back in those years, the road from the town to the bridge was a dirt road.

As one local businessman said in 1939, “Why can’t we have a decent road to the river? In the coastal areas, they have a bitumen road to practically every waterhole and out here, we have to watch every black cloud that comes up — that is when they do come up — for fear that rain will make the road impassable to get back to town, whilst we are out at the river.”

The Longreach Council made deputations to government officials at that time but were unsuccessful.

It was not until 1951 that plans for an all-weather road were again put to the Main Roads Commission.

The Thomson River floodplain became known as the worst flood location on the Brisbane Darwin National Highway corridor.

During flood times, some transport vehicles were forced to detour 1000km, causing severe economic disruption.

In June 1999, construction began on a federally-funded project of a series of 16 bridges and culverts across the floodplain.

The largest bridge was the one over the river itself – a six-span, 96-metre bridge.

The project was completed in 2001 at a cost of $25 million and was part of Australia’s Centenary of Federation celebrations.

The grand, new main bridge was named the Centenary of Federation Thomson River Bridge.

There are many other small bridges at various locations along the Thomson River and its tributaries.

We tend to take them for granted, but they are important in the road network around the district.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about them, but some of them are the Long Crossing Bridge, Camoola Bridge, Bogewong Bridge and bridges at other crossings along the Landsborough Highway, the Longreach-Muttaburra Road and the Longreach-Jundah Road.

Our local bridges have undergone significant changes throughout history.

They have been built based on the best available knowledge, experience, materials and equipment at the time.

From our first timber bridge of 1896/1897 to the modern concrete and steel structure of 2001, we thank all who worked on the design and construction of the bridges to make our lives easier.

