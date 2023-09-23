The comet campdraft battle

By Breanna Lloyd

The battle was on out at the Comet River Windmill Campdraft and turned out to be a blast for all competitors.

The four-day event ran from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 September with participants split into age groups of Opens, Maidens, Juveniles and Minis.

Entertainment over the event included the HHH Partners Farmers Challenge, an operational bar, a stallion auction and the NRL over a big screen.

Opens Results

The Australian Agricultural Company Goonoo Novice A was taken out by Bryony Puddicombe on Time Chex with 267 points and second place went to Leeanne Comiskey on Candy Time with 200 points.

The Novice B Draft was a bundle of fun for Steve Comiskey as he got first place on Hat Fuja Jewels with 180 points and tied for fifth and sixth place with Matthew Moffat with 176 points.

Second place went to Matt Russell on Amaroo Tabasco with 179 points.

Good Time Chic ridden by Louise Comiskey took out first place in the Lachlan Hornery Memorial Shootout, with Mikki Marshall on Sugar Daddy in second place.

The Sloans Livestock Open Draft was an easy win for Steve Comiskey and his horse Broomsfield Stylish Diamond with 357 points.

Peter Howard and his horse Nimble grabbed second place with 284 points.

Lindy Thomson and her horse Crystal scored 168 points in the Katie B Ladies draft, scoring first place.

Second place was taken out by Anita Smith on Royal Jewel with 112 points.

Scoring 92 points in the Jim McGhee Memorial Restricted Open was Steve Comiskey on Katie with 92 points.

Lindy Thomson was close behind on Crystal with 91 points.

Claiming first place in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Futurity Draft was Jaimie Kriesch on Westlake Cowgirl with 89 points.

Galloping closely behind was Steve Comiskey on Lyra Park Deltallic with 88 points.

Maiden Results

Les Hopkins on Rojan Pink scored 85 points and knocked out the Jason Ross Earthmoving Maiden for Maiden.

Close behind with 78 points was Jack Foster in second place.

Ben Byrne on Showtime galloped their way to first place in the OliveVale Maiden B Draft with 156 points, with John Meek on Laura in second place with 155 points.

PC Polaris ridden by Pete Comiskey scored 176 points in the Lunar Brangus and Ultrablack Maiden A draft with Murray Williamson on Reggies Destiny in second and third place.

Juvenile, Junior and Mini Results

Peter Comiskey and his horse Bungarby Chance scored 89 points in the CQ Rural Traders Junior Horsemanship draft.

In second place was Cooper Kenny on Lady in Waiting with 87 points.

The Emerald Horse Agistment Juvenile draft was a battle for first, second and third place.

William Prentice knocked out first place on Roxette with 85 points.

Jack Black took out second and third place on his horses Diman and Mahalia with 84 and 83 points.

The Countryco Blackwater Mini Horsemanship draft went to Leila Comiskey on Rebel Mama with 32 points and Judd Schoo on Belle with 28 points.