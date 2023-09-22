Longreach Gears Up for Thrilling Race Day

McKenzie Neal

The SproutAg Longreach Cup is well and truly upon us, with the Longreach Racecourse set to host the much-anticipated this Saturday 23 September, providing the perfect opportunity for tourists and locals alike to come together and enjoy a thrilling day of racing in the outback.

President of the Longreach Jockey Club Andrew Watts is excited about what is to come this Saturday, saying that the club has been inundated with nominations, even with the busy racing schedule.

“It is a seven-race card with all races covered by both TAB and Sky Channel – it is a great honour to get that privilege on Sky Racing 2,” Andrew Watts said.

“Nominations were fantastic with 87 horses nominated for the seven races, and incredibly with the amount of racing that is on in Outback Queensland, 13 jockeys will be coming out – Our capacity fields are 12.

“The Cup itself was the smallest nominated race, with 10 horses nominated, and I anticipate to have eight or nine starters on the day.

“Mount Isa has their Spring Cup Race Day, Ewan has their two-day carnival, as does Twin Hill, with both on Friday and Saturday and also Taroom has big nominations for their race day as well, so to get the numbers we have for our race day is great.”

As for the SproutAg Cup itself, Andrew Watts is thrilled about what is to come, saying that it will be a very interesting race.

“One of the main ones to beat will be Burden, trained by Clinton Austin in Blackall, and Emma Bell will take the ride – it finished a close third in the Birdsville Cup.

“Last year’s winner Centaur will be back again, with local Jockey Robert Faehr riding, and It will be the first of two runners for Rockhampton-based trainer Kristie Clark-Peoples, who will be saddling up one of the favourites in Persevere, ridden by Nikki Olzard.

Of the other locals, David Rewald has two, with Smooth Move to be ridden by Brooke Richardson, and one of the old stagers in the race, Gypsy Biker who is to be ridden by Sarah Robbins.”

President of the Longreach Jockey Club Andrew said that there has been a lot of work done behind the scenes to get this race day to a point where it can come to fruition this weekend, revealing that it takes upwards of a year to prepare.

“It takes a lot to plan an event like this,” Andrew Watts said.

“Like all big events in the Central West, preparations begin 12 months in advance, with the locking down of both entertainment and sponsors being two crucial roles.

“We are starting to see it all come together.”

Off the track, there is plenty is still plenty of fun to be had, with food and beverages available throughout the day, complimented by two food trucks that will be in attendance as well.

“The event has been sponsored by Sprout Agribusiness who have been our major partner now for a fifth year, while also welcoming both St Hilda’s and The Southport School back as our major sponsors for fashions of the field once again, who will be coming on an Alliance plane courtesy of Danny Sheehan from Sheehan Events,” Andrew Watts said.

“The fashions will be an extravaganza with $15,000 worth of prizes and cash to be won, with categories for both men and women of all ages, which will be hosted by both Kimberley Busteed and Milly Ellwood, adding a touch of glamour to the runway, with events happening throughout the afternoon.”

As the sun sets on Saturday night, there will be live entertainment from the Bundaberg-based group, Sonic Playground, ensuring that the fun doesn’t end with the conclusion of the last race.

This marks the final race day in Longreach for the year, making it a must-attend occasion for racing enthusiasts and anyone seeking a fantastic day out, with tickets readily available online through Outback Tickets or can be purchased at the gate on the day itself.

For the latest updates and additional information leading up to the SproutAg Longreach Cup, head to the Longreach Jockey Club’s Facebook page.