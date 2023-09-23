Community events

2023 Sprout Ag Longreach Cup

Get trackside to witness the running of the prized Longreach Cup amongst a seven race program in what’s shaping up to be Longreachs’ best afternoon of country racing and fashions, with a prize pool worth $15,000 on offer for Fashions on the Field with Fashions ambassador, Kimberley Busteed. Tickets will be sold on the door if still available.

Date and time: Saturday, 23 September at 11am

Location: Longreach Racecourse

Child Health Clinics

Speak to us about: health checks, feeding support, hearing and vision, immunisations, parenting programs, puberty information, bed wetting and incontinence. Call 4652 5500 to book.

Dates: 6, 13, 20 and 27 October | Location: Barcaldine MPHS

Dates: 4, 11, 18, 25 October | Location: Longreach Clinical Rooms

Dates: 5 and 13 October | Location: Winton MPHS

Dates: 9 and 23 October | Location: Blackall Hospital

Dates: 10 and 30 October | Location: Alpha MPHS

Date: 16 October | Location: Isisford Primary Health Centre and Aramac Primary Health Centre

Date: 17 October | Location: Jericho Clinic

Skin Cancer Doctor

We provide comprehensive and professional skin cancer services to locals in rural and remote regions of Australia. By bringing our services to the community, we make it easier for local people to get regular skin checks and treatment on the spot if necessary. Early detection saves lives! If you have any questions, we would love to hear from you. To book yourself in for a skin check, please visit this link: www.theskincancerdoctor.com.au/contact/appointment-schedule/

Cost: $140 for a full body check ($41.20 rebate from Medicare). No referral required.

Date and time: Thursday, 19 October with various times available.

Location: 13 Willow Street, Barcaldine.

Book launch

Local author Grace Elliott (pseudonym Fae le Friz) is releasing her debut novel “A Spot of Bother” and you’re invited to the launch with the author completing book signings and readings.

Date and time: Saturday, 4 November, between 9am and 12pm.

Location: The Lost Poet Coffee and Bookshop, Winton.