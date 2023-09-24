Ride into Cowgirls Gathering

Whether you’re hitting podium gold in the dressage arena or simply enjoy saddling up for a trail ride, you’re invited to Australia’s largest celebration of horsewomen from Friday, 29 September to Sunday, 1 October.

More than 1000 horse lovers from across the country will gather in Kilkivan for what has been referred to as Kilkivan’s very own ‘Beef Week for horses’.

Everyone and every discipline is welcomed, from show ponies and polocrosse enthusiasts to campdrafters and cutting horses.

Even if you don’t have a horse or can’t bring it along for the weekend, the event still offers three days of community and connection with women who share your passion.

“Women often put themselves second or tenth, but they’re now saying to us, ‘this is my one weekend a year and it’s the thing I look forward to’,” Cowgirls Gathering founder and director Amanda Loy, said.

“There’s a special feeling you get from Cowgirls Gathering. It’s the family you never knew you wanted and it’s a community without judgment regardless of what horse you’re riding, what gear you’re wearing or where you’re from.”

This year’s event is shaping up to be the biggest yet as attendees seek to learn from some of the most revered equestrian professionals including Leah Read, Allan Collett Horsemanship, O’Hanlon Equine and The Empathetic Equine.

The spotlight is also on health and wellbeing – for people and horses – with ice baths, breath work clinics, and masseuses featuring on the program.

Leatherwork, drawing classes and cowgirl cuff and hat band making are just a few of the creative classes on offer.

Prizes in excess of $20,000 will be on offer, along with classes, clinics and interactive demonstrations at the Kilkivan Showgrounds, northwest of Gympie.

Now in its third year, last year’s Cowgirls Gathering attracted almost 1000 people through the gates over the three days, with close to 400 camping tickets sold.

