Golden night for CQ duo

By Liam Emerton

In a perfect way to wrap up a wonderful season, the Central Queensland Capras have been rewarded with two star players earning places in the Hostplus Cup team of the year.

Superstar dummy-half Trey Brown and fan-favourite prop Bailey Butler were both announced as Q-Cup team of the year players having helped guide the Capras to a fourth-place finish in the regular season before falling one game short of the grand final.

Brown, who finished second in the Petro Civoniceva Medal for best player of the year, spoke with CQ Today about his award and what it meant on a personal level.

“It’s a bit overwhelming to be honest,” he said.

“I didn’t expect it, certainly happy to receive it and honoured to be voted hooker of the year.

“It felt like a good a reward for what was a good season.

“It was an individual award but I don’t think I would be anywhere near getting it if it wasn’t for 16 other blokes who run out with me every week.

“I’m really grateful for my team as well.”

While talking about his teammates, one of those who helped Brown through the middle all season was Indigenous representative Bailey Butler who took out the front rower of the year.

“[Bailey Butler] is a little bit old school and really leads the forward pack with actions,” said Brown.

“He’s not the world’s biggest talker outside looking in but inside looking out he is pretty vocal.

“He certainly demands a certain level of hardness from our forward pack and I think that put us in a really good stead this year.

“He was fantastic for us all year and thoroughly deserved his award as well on Friday.”

Also at QRL Awards night, Central Queensland’s own Tamika Upton took home the Annie Banks Medal for her impressive two game series in the Queensland Maroons jumper.

There was also plenty of success without the awards to show for it this season with Capras coach Lionel Harbin earning a top four nomination for the coach of the year and Kurt Donoghoe securing a top six nomination for Hostplus Cup rookie of the year.

All of that success stems from a historic season for the Central Queenslanders as they made the preliminary final for the first time in over a decade.

“It was a really great achievement,” said Brown.

“Looking back now we did it very differently than we have in the last couple of years.

“We used a lot of players so it was really a squad effort.

“But the support of the community it is nothing that you can really put words too.

“We were gone in games when we played at Browne Park but we were able to find a way back just through the pure noise and backing from the community.

“It’s definitely one of my favourite seasons and I’m proud to have been a part of it.”

Now in the off-season the Capras players will be enjoying a small break from rugby league before heading back into pre-season come mid-November.