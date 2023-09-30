Arthur Gorrie

Queensland’a most dangerous fire season in years coincides with a mass exodus of our most experienced volunteers, driven out by paperwork overload and wide ranging administrative interference.

It is a combination which is happening at a time when people have enough on their minds already, some working two jobs in addition to fire fighting contributions.

Many were reconsidering their community contributions as over-administration destroyed morale and made volunteering “just too hard“.

Those concerns were echoed by Queensland Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux.

“We’ve lost 10,000 volunteers in the past three or four years – that’s tens of thousands of years experience,“ Mr Choveaux said.

Some individual volunteers had taken 50 years experience with them when they left, he said.

“We are getting new volunteers, but we are losing not just numbers but experience.“

“Fire brigades started out as neighbours working together to help protect each other and their property.

“A brigade created itself to defend the community.

“The paid administrators came along to help them and keep them supplied with equipment.

“If they just stuck to that there wouldn’t be a problem, but soon the administrators started to act as though it was all about them and they started to gather power.“

Now Mr Choveaux says “the QFES seems to be trying to protect itself from brigade members and the public, instead of protecting the public from fires.”

Fortunately, he says, a major re-organisation will soon change a lot of that, at least in theory.

“The government has acted to eliminate the QFES, but it is still leaving rural fire services under the control of the same people.

Another concern was child safety requirements imposed at Cabinet level, on the grounds that some of the people volunteers might save could be children.

But Mr Choveaux says Blue Card requirements are needlessly onerous and often have nothing to do with child safety. A person could be disqualified over an isolated “historical conviction from the 1970s“ for an offence such as shoplifting.

“They change the requirements all the time,“ he said.

.Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan has defended Queensland’s preparedness level, saying any suggestion to the contrary was “an insult to the entire firefighting community“.

He told Brisbane media fire mitigation programs occurred all year round “and have been ramped up over the last 18 months following significant rain events and increased vegetation“.

