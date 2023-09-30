Parliament on the trail of dinosaur tourism

A Queensland parliamentary committee is setting out on the trail of dinosaur tourism in outback Queensland, as it heads to Winton and Muttaburra to seek public input on the establishment of a new State fossil emblem and on broader trends, issues and opportunities for prehistoric, dinosaur and paleo tourism.

While the Economics and Governance Committee was tasked with considering proposed legislation to establish the Muttaburrasaurus as the State’s fossil emblem, its scope of focus quickly expanded to include a parallel inquiry into prehistoric, dinosaur and paleo tourism, in recognition of the State’s rich fossil resources and the growing importance of this type of tourism for outback economies.

Dinosaur capital Winton is the first stop for the committee, with a public hearing in Winton Shire Hall on 4 October providing an opportunity for local councils, tourism operators and other organisations and individuals to have their say on these issues.

A public forum in the home of the Muttaburrasaurus will follow on 5 October, with the committee welcoming further input from local stakeholders in the Muttaburra Memorial Hall.

The committee is calling on all interested parties to get involved in its consultation and have their say, inviting registrations of interest in participating in the hearing and forum through its website.

Chair of the committee, Mr Linus Power MP, Member for Logan, said the committee recognised the important role the Winton community played in the establishment of a fossil emblem, and was eager to hear more about their advocacy and efforts to deliver and expand on their world class dinosaur tourism offerings at the public hearing.

“Thousands of visitors travel to outback Queensland every year, and demand for these experiences shows no signs of slowing. We want to ensure we’re best supporting our outback communities to cater for the growing interest in our rich palaeontological history, and continue delivering on the significant revenue potential and employment opportunities this important tourism sector presents,” Mr Power said.

“From Winton and Muttaburra to Richmond and Hughenden, Eromanga, Boulia, Isisford, Mount Isa and our Riversleigh World Heritage Area, Queensland has a diversity of dinosaur attractions to explore.

“We are looking to identify key challenges and capacity constraints, emerging initiatives, and options to further promote these attractions not only in Australia, but internationally.

“For Muttaburra in particular, the establishment of its namesake dinosaur as our fossil emblem presents an opportunity to build on its paleo heritage and welcome visitors in increasingly greater numbers. We look forward to discussing this with the community during our upcoming visit.”

In addition to its public proceedings, the committee is welcoming written submissions to its two inquiries from members of the public. Submissions on the Emblems of Queensland and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 (which proposes to make the fossil emblem official, among other amendments) close at 5pm on Thursday, 28 September (though late submissions may be accepted).

Submissions to the committee’s related inquiry into prehistoric, dinosaur and paleo tourism in Outback Queensland will remain open for some time yet, with a submissions closing date still to be announced.

Further information about the public hearings and how to make a submission is available below and on the Bill and Inquiry webpages.

Public Hearing:

Wednesday, 4 October, 9.30am – noon

Winton Shire Hall, 75 Vindex St, Winton

Registrations for the public hearing can be made at qldparlcomm.snapforms.com.au/form/egc—public-hearing-attendance-form.

Public Forum:

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 9.30-11.30am

Muttaburra Memorial Hall, 15 Bruford St, Muttaburra

Registrations for the public forum can be made at qldparlcomm.snapforms.com.au/form/egc—public-forum—muttaburra—attendance-form.

Bill webpage (including details of how to make a submission): www.parliament.qld.gov.au/Work-of-Committees/Committees/Committee-Details?cid=167&id=4283

Inquiry webpage (including details of how to make a submission): www.parliament.qld.gov.au/Work-of-Committees/Committees/Committee-Details?cid=167&id=4285