Grow your own shade

Barcaldine Garden Discussion Group

Kate and Cameron Dare were first time hosts for the Garden Group last Sunday, and it was good to see their four-year-old garden bursting with life in the warm sunshine.

Adding to the mature trees already there, they have planted lots of poincianas, scotia and palms around their home, and the trees, fruits and vegetables were all showing the benefit of a deep application of lots of manure.

There will be some beautiful shade in coming years, and we hope they will invite us back to check on the fruits of their labour.

Their two short under-gardeners are showing great promise.

Barcaldine Garden Discussion Group was held at Cypress Street, Barcaldine.