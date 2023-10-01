Pension rise not enough

By Trish Bowman

From 20 September 2023, the Age Pension, Veteran Payment, Disability Support Pension and Carer Payment received an increase in line with indexation but community members in the lower income bracket are saying it simply isn’t enough.

The maximum rate of the single Age Pension will rise by $32.70 per fortnight (taking it from $1064 to $1096.70) and for couples, by $49.40 per fortnight (taking their combined payment from $1604 to $1653.40).

Yeppoon Senior Citizens President Shirley Veach said while any assistance is appreciated, the rise is not sufficient to help with today’s cost of living.

“We have around 134 members and we see they are all doing it tough,” Ms Veach said.

“The last rise we had was around $20 and in the same week one of our members rent went up by the same amount leaving her in a position where she is still struggling with no assistance in sight.

“We keep the costs to a bare minimum for our weekly events ($3-$5) and we are still getting feedback to say it is too much but we still have to pay for the morning teas, tea and coffee etc so we can’t lower our costs any further.

“We see people grimacing as they count out the coins in their purses at the door.

“We have always had raffles at our functions and weekly gatherings and now we offer food items and money as prizes to try to lend a hand.”

Ms Veach said an even bigger concern is what the cost of living is doing to senior’s social interactions.

“We all know how important it is to continue to engage socially for our mental health and wellness,” she said.

“Now we see our seniors avoiding leaving the house as they simply cannot afford the fuel, the cost of a meal out or anything beyond buying the basics.

“Everything in the supermarket has gone up. As an example, we buy bread for our gatherings and they are now smaller loaves with four less slices and the price has gone up.

“People simply can’t afford to live anymore. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.

“Sometimes I think those big earners who are making decisions for everyone should be made to walk in our shoes for a week and see the reality of the situation.”

Chief Advocate Ian Henschke said while people who rely on the Age Pension will welcome the increase, under the current system pensioners are still behind, especially when inflation is unusually high.

Several other government payments will also be increased on 20 September in line with announcements made in the May Budget.

Single JobSeeker Payment recipients will receive a base payment of $749.20 per fortnight, a $56.10 increase. For JobSeeker recipients aged 55-59 unemployed for more than 9 months, the payment increase will be $96.10 per fortnight.

A welcome change is the 15 per cent increase to Commonwealth Rent Assistance.

The maximum rate for a single renter will rise by $27.60 to $184.80 per fortnight, for a couple by $26 to $174.

“It’s a good start but more needs to be done to help renters,” Mr Henschke said.

“We recently heard from a couple paying $920 a fortnight in rent. As pensioners, this leaves them with only $907.40 a fortnight to pay for food, fuel, utilities, and other expenses.”

Income limits for eligibility for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card are increasing by $5,400 to $95,400 per annum for singles and by $8,640 to $152,640 for couples combined. With deeming rates frozen for two years, more self-funded retirees could now be eligible for concessions.

Mr Henschke said more can be done to support older people doing it tough.

“As recent National Seniors research showed, a greater proportion of people with low incomes and those who are renting are suffering from cost-of-living pressures,” he said.

“For example, 39 per cent of older renters told us they were experiencing severe cost-of-living impacts compared to only 11 per cent of older homeowners.

“What we need is additional targeted support for people with limited means and to stop punishing those who need to work.

“In our Employment White Paper submission, we have called on the government to simplify the tax and transfer system to boost workforce participation, and with it income and savings.

“We want a change to income test rules for pensioners who want to work and work more. “This could be achieved by reducing the taper rate from 50c to 32.5c in the dollar to align with the tax system.

“It’s simple, fair, will help solve critical workforce shortage, and boost the budget bottom line.

“We will continue to fight for a system that improves people’s lives.”