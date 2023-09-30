Outback Racing Spectacle

McKenzie Neal

Longreach’s highly anticipated SproutAg Cup event concluded with a day of exhilarating horseracing action last Saturday 23 September, offering spectators an unforgettable experience of competition and elegance, both on and off the track.

It was a massive day for outback Queensland racing, with the likes of Mount Isa, Ewan, Twin Hill and Taroom all hosting their respective races.

President for Longreach Jockey Club Andrew Watts was ecstatic with how proceedings went on Saturday, grateful for the support from committee members and volunteers from across the board.

“The build-up to the Longreach Cup is a long run and we rely on a lot on the committee as well as community groups such as the Pony Club, Longreach Fire Station, Lioness’ and Queensland Police,” Andrew Watts said.

“Without their continued support, the event would not continue to be a success.”

It is exciting times ahead for the Longreach Jockey Club, and although racing has finished for the year, there is still plenty to look forward to.

“There are some exciting projects on the horizon,” Mr Watts said.

“Construction of a new tie-up stall and swab boxes start up in the next couple of weeks.

“We have some additions to the stewards ‘ towers – next year’s racing is going to be big with 10 meetings scheduled for 2024.”

The first race of the day was the Geoff Grealy/Ryan Savage/Jenny Reed Memorial Benchmark 45 Handicap over 1400 meters, where Dispute secured first place, followed by Felonious in second and Auvergne in third.

Tell the World emerged victorious in the second race of the day, which was the Queensland Helicopters Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1600 meters, with Mondial Express taking second place and Phylave coming in third.

The Ringrose Button Accountants Class 6 Plate over 1300 meters saw Bittersweet Pluck clinch 1st place, with Sole Heir in second and Sharpay Ruler finishing third.

World Charmer (NZ) triumphed in the TopX Longreach QTIS Class 4 Handicap over 1000 meters, followed by Za Hidden Dragon in second and Miss Hoff in third.

The centrepiece of the day’s racing was the prestigious SproutAg Cup, with competitors from across the region converging on Longreach to vie for this coveted trophy, creating a captivating spectacle for all to see.

Run over 1600 metres, it was Burden who claimed victory, with Centaur and Persevere taking out second and third respectively.

The Branch Café Open Handicap over 1100 meters was won by Kalashnikov, while Haralben secured second place and Little Town Blues finished third.

In the day’s final race, Here He Looms led the way in the Outback Insurance Brokers Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1200 meters, followed by Zorossa in second and I Am Jimmy in third.

The SproutAg cup also provided a great opportunity to showcase country fashion through the Fashions on the Field competition, which garnered considerable attention throughout the day

Prestigious Gold Coast-based private schools St Hilda’s and The Southport School were welcomed back as the major sponsors for the fashions of the field at the Longreach Cup, and it was an extravaganza, with $15,000 worth of prizes and cash to be won, in an event hosted by this year’s ambassadors, Kimberley Busteed and Milly Ellwood.

This day was more than just a celebration of horseracing and is a testament to the Longreach community’s spirit, along with the unwavering commitment from organisers, participants, committee members, and attendees.

The curtains have closed on Longreach racing for another year, but as for the region, there are still plenty of chances to be trackside, highlighted by the Ilfracombe Picnic Race Club, which will be hosting a race meeting on Saturday 11 November.