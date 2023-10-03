Keeping wildlife safe during trauma season

By Shelby Gurney

Spring has officially sprung and this means Queensland is heading into warmer months, spring and summer are known as the trauma season where our wildlife can find themselves in various forms of trouble resulting in injuries.

Wildlife Business Development Manager for RSPCA Queensland Jaimee Blouse said the hotter months will typically see wildlife on the move, breeding and looking for mates, their extra activity means they’re coming in contact with humans more often.

“They’re crossing backyards and more road crossings and unfortunately a lot of them get injured in the process,” she said.

Central Queensland is known for having extremely hot summer months, with this comes the threat of bushfires.

Jaimee said this year Queensland is expecting a very hot season, people can support the local wildlife by keeping water out in a low shallow dish which will need to be checked regularly to ensure they are able to access it.

“Definitely make sure your backyard is wildlife friendly, if you have cats or dogs, keeping them inside at night or containing them in their own space so wildlife can pass through will help,” she said.

Jaimee said they receive a lot of patients coming in who have been injured with pools or water troughs and cattle troughs.

“Most people don’t typically think about wildlife friendly options, animals will tend to seek water with our swimming pools and such, they get in but can’t get out,” she said.

“Make sure pools have ramps or areas where wildlife can safely get out.”

Many of the patients Jaimee sees are due to road injuries, as the weather cools down dusk and dawn are known times for wildlife to migrate.

“Driving slower during these times and being aware and mindful that our wildlife is out and about can help to reduce the injury rates,” she said.

RSPCA Queensland has the largest and busiest Wildlife Hospital in the state, providing care to over 27,000 native animals every year.

Last year RSPCA Wildlife saw a significant increase in their Queensland facilities with an average of 80 patients per day and in the trauma seasons anywhere up to 130 new patients.

“We’re hoping with more public awareness we can keep those numbers down,” she said.

“As things are starting to warm up, we’re already starting to see those numbers creep up.”

Some of the animals to look out for during this season are reptiles, koalas, birds and particularly their babies.

“We get a lot of domestic pet attacks also, so again keeping cats and dogs inside at night when those particular species are on the move can really make a big difference,” she said.

“Baby bird injury rates are increasing currently, we get thousands of baby birds, and I know other wildlife hospitals and care groups are the same.”

Jaimee said many baby birds will get kidnapped because during the fledgling stage when they’re learning to fly it’s not uncommon for them to be on the ground for around a week.

“Unless they are in immediate danger try not to interfere as their mum and dad are still looking after them,” she said.

“If you notice anything of concern in relation to wildlife or are seeking advice, reach out to the 1300 ANIMAL number or any local wildlife groups in your area to seek what to do next.

“The number receives hundreds of calls every single day, so please be patient with us if you are calling that line.

“Keeping a list of local rescue groups in your area can be useful, quick advice from somebody who is familiar with those certain species can be really useful,

“If it’s a dangerous species like snakes, koalas or bats, definitely do not handle them, always seek professional advice.”