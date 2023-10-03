Long, hot El Nino summer

By Matthew Pearce

CQUniversity Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography Steve Turton says Central West residents should be prepared for a long, hot summer.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology formally declared an El Nino event last week, following the lead of other organisations around the world, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States and the World Meteorological Organisation.

“All the right indicators were there previously but the atmosphere hadn’t quite kicked in yet with the pressure,” Mr Turton said.

An El Nino occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become substantially warmer than average, causing a shift in atmospheric circulation.

“When the Southern Oscillation Index is negative, that indicates El Nino.”

Prof Turton said there hadn’t been a significant El Nino event in Australia since the 2015-2016 season.

“Seventy per cent of the time the Pacific is neutral but other times you get extremes of the pendulum in the form of an El Nino or La Nina.”

With El Nino bringing a greater risk of bushfires, drought and heatwaves, he said Central Queenslanders needed to be thinking about “what lies ahead” this summer, and possibly into 2024-25.

While it’s too early to determine whether this will be a severe or moderate El Nino, the positive Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to enhance its effect until the northern monsoon season kicks in around January.

“It’s quite unusual for the El Nino and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole to come together, the last time it happened was the 1982-83 El Nino, which is still Australia’s driest year on record,” he said.

“For those old enough to remember, the year 1983 is associated with the Ash Wednesday bushfires and the Melbourne dust storm, which blocked out the sun and saw Melbourne going completely dark in the mid-afternoon.”

He said the effects of the El Nino would be particularly felt in Southern and Eastern Australia, including the Central Queensland region, which he expects will see days over 40 degrees.

“Most of Central Queensland’s rain is summer rain and there could be a late start for the monsoon this year, meaning the wet season is likely to be short,” he said.

“The biggest issue facing CQ is likely to be fire, driven by heatwaves.

“The forested areas near the coast had a pretty good drink the last three years… They’ve recovered from the 2018 bushfires and grown back, creating a new fire risk.”

The Central West will also see increased fire danger.

“I just got back from a trip out to Winton and Longreach, and there’s a lot of fuel out there on the Mitchell Grass Downs,” he said.

“Obviously that’s critical for the farmers to get them through any drought that might come along, but the risk of fire is huge because it could wipe out the food source for their livestock.”

He said conditions were already too hot for “cool burns”, which typically require cold nights and no wind.

“Since the 1950s, the number of days where it is safe to undertake controlled burns has actually shrunk every decade, because the world is heating up due to climate change.”

Prof Turton recommended people follow advice from local authorities and have a fire management plan.

“If you’re in a bushfire prone area you should have your bag packed ready to go because you never know when you might have to leave at a moment’s notice,” he said.

“I also think it’s important for everyone to keep an eye on their neighbours, especially if they’re elderly, because elderly people are vulnerable to heatwaves and smoke inhalation by virtue of their age.”

El Nino will also bring an increased risk of coral bleaching but, on the flipside, will see a decreased risk of cyclones, which are more likely to form further east, towards Fiji.

While there’s no guarantee how long the El Nino phase will last, Prof Turton said it was possible Australia wouldn’t see another La Nina for 10 years.

“We could see a prolonged drought.”