Pretty in Pastels

Winton Correspondent Jeff Close

The well attended North Gregory Turf Club meeting in Winton last weekend was awash with pastels for their five race program.

Even when the very strong wind gust put the shade tent on top of the pavillion, the activities for the children continued.

The fashions of the field were very well supported and were a real credit to the organisers.

The punters had plenty of choice with the bookmakers.

51 nominations were received for the generous prizemoney on offer.

Race two, the Ellgra Contracting handicap over the 1000 metres, had the crowd on its feet as it looked as though it was a one horse race with Single Malt well in the lead.

And then Zoufire fired up and gave the eventual winner a good run for the money to come in second by a long head.

The band kept the crowd alive until late.

The Outback Festival early birds were treated to a great day of bush racing.