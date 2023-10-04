Two for one rail to boost tourism

Queensland Rail Travel’s Outback Sale is back, offering customers two for the price of one train tickets on all its long-distance western line services.

Tickets are valid for travel from 31 October 2023 to 31 March 2024 on the Westlander, Spirit of the Outback and Inlander.

The offer follows a record high year of patronage for some of Queensland Rail’s most iconic travel and tourism services.

In a bid to boost Outback Queensland tourism during the off-peak season, travellers can now go west for less, with Queensland Rail Travel offering ‘two for one’ tickets on all its long-distance western services, travelling to Longreach, Charleville and Mount Isa.

The sale follows a strong year of patronage on the Spirit of the Outback, Westlander and Inlander services, which recorded their highest patronage numbers since 2019-20.

In 2022-23, the Spirit of the Outback recorded more than 13,000 journeys, up from 9,242 in 2019-20, while the Westlander recorded more than 4,550 journeys up from 3,084 in 2019-20.

The Inlander also recorded more than 4,140 journeys up from 3,447 in 2019-20.

Out of all western line journeys taken in 2022-23, 1,853 were taken from ‘two for one’ tickets.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said this promotion is a great opportunity to experience the heart of Queensland’s outback from the comfort of an air-conditioned train carriage.

“By visiting our outback towns, people are helping keep local business doors open much longer than they normally would be during summer months,” Minister Bailey said.

“In addition to the incredible landscapes along the journey, there’s so much to see and explore in the towns.

“From the underground rich mining history in Mount Isa to the skies with the iconic Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach and stargazing at the Charleville Cosmos Centre, Outback Queensland is home to some of the most unique tourism experiences our state has to offer.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said what better way to experience Queensland’s great Outback lifestyle and the romance of rail travel while drinking in some of the most beautiful and iconic parts of our State.

“Anytime is a good time to travel to Outback Queensland, which is flourishing after the big wet, and where friendly locals are waiting with open arms to greet visitors,” he said.

“Travellers to Outback Queensland bring enormous benefit to the regions visitor economy and support good local jobs, while getting to tick off a bucket list tourism experience.”

Queensland Rail Head of Regional Scott Cornish said Queensland Rail is committed to supporting tourism in local communities by bringing visitors to regions across the state.

“Whether it’s to visit family and friends or go on a holiday, this ‘2 for 1’ offer presents the perfect opportunity to do just that,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to welcome so many customers back onboard with our patronage numbers returning to pre COVID-19 levels.

“I encourage everyone to get onboard with tickets valid for travel from 31 October 2023 to 31 March 2024 on the Westlander, Spirit of the Outback and Inlander.”

The fare is bookable via Queensland Rail Travel centres or through travel agents.

For more information visit queenslandrailtravel.com.au or call 1800 872 467 to speak to the reservations team.