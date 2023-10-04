AEC calls for temporary workers to help their community vote locally

With the referendum confirmed for Saturday, 14 October, the AEC is looking for people across Queensland to work at the referendum to provide their community the opportunity to vote locally.

During the referendum period, the AEC will become one of the nation’s largest employers, with 100,000 roles spanning a single day through to several weeks of work before, on and after voting day.

People are required right across the country to help deliver the referendum particularly in parts of regional Queensland where historically it has been challenging to recruit the required number of workers.

AEC Director Cathy Dalton, who oversees the operations in Queensland, said now that the referendum date has been confirmed, she’s hoping people will get involved to help deliver the first referendum in 24 years.

“This is a chance for people to earn some extra money, help deliver the vote for the community and be a part of the first referendum this century,” she said.

“There are a few specific areas where we urgently need people to register their interest to work.

“If we can’t recruit people locally, we’re hoping people from neighbouring towns may consider travelling a short distance to help give all Queensland communities the opportunity to vote locally.”

The areas in need include:

Division of Groom – Kulpi and Quinalow

Division of Maranoa – Alpha, Aramac, Blackall, Goondiwindi, Mungindi and Tara

Cathy said they’re looking for staff who are good with people, have an eye for detail, and, most importantly, need to be political and issue-neutral.

“No previous election work experience is necessary, and full training is provided,” she said.

“You do need to be able to take an impartial and neutral approach to your work.

“In keeping with the AEC’s commitment to integrity, it’s absolutely essential that people working on the referendum are able to remain impartial on the issue.”

Visit the AEC website to find out more about the types of jobs and to register interest to be considered. If you need help call 13 23 26.