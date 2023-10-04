Grants for QLD women and girls

Community groups and organisations across Queensland can now apply for $270,000 in grants through the latest round of the Investing in Queensland Women grant program.

The grant program provides one-off grants of up to $15,000 for projects that benefit women and girls from all backgrounds.

Applications are now open to support projects that address sexual, domestic, and family violence prevention, mentoring and leadership opportunities as well as projects that strengthen respectful and healthy relationships, women’s health, and career pathways into male dominated fields.

The grants will be awarded for projects that work to improve the lives of Queensland women and girls and are aligned with Queensland Government initiatives including the recently announced Women and Girls’ Health Strategy, and Queensland Women’s Strategy 2022-27.

These initiatives aim to inspire and encourage the community to respect women, embrace gender equality, and protect the rights and wellbeing of women and girls.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wants Queensland women and girls to get the hand up they need – whether that’s support, empowerment or better opportunities.

“Just last week we put the call out for Queenslanders to get involved in shaping our Women and Girls’ Health Strategy, and now we’re backing projects tailored to this important cohort,” she said.

“Women make up 56 per cent of Queensland’s population so I am proud to back the organisations improving the outcomes of women and girls around our state.

“I encourage all our fantastic Queensland organisations to get involved and apply for these important grants.”

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Ambulance Services and Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said the Investing in Queensland Women grants program is a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of women and girls across the state.

“There has already been $1.25 million invested over 140 projects since the State Government introduced the program in 2021.

“These projects work to end violence against women, empower women, and create a more gender-equal future for women and girls.

“As Minister for Women, I am committed to addressing the range of issues faced by Queensland women and girls, and these projects play an important role in achieving that vision.

“I encourage all community groups, community leaders and not-for-profit organisations to apply, and together create a better future for all Queensland women and girls.”

Applications close on 20 October 2023.