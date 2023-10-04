Mega flowering trees for the West

by Neil Fisher

We have been experiencing some wonderful spring weather over the last month.

The only element missing would be some rain, then it would be a perfect spring.

Now, as we move into October, it would be worthwhile to start planning and preparing your garden for summer.

One area that many gardeners often wish that they had planned at the start of constructing their gardens is adding shade.

The inclusion of a well-placed shade tree can make a major difference to your entire yard.

In fact, there are shade trees that can be perfect for most blocks of land.

It is a matter of matching the size and shape of the shade tree to the land available.

Whether you have a 600 square metres block of land or a rural block of land, a shade tree can be found.

In saying that, unfortunately, there are some blocks of land in our community that are simply too small for any trees.

I believe it is hard to plant a tree on a block of land that has a home on it if it is less than 600 square metres.

One of my favourite flowering trees is the Tabebuia palmerii or the pink Tabebuia.

This tree will grow in Western Streetscapes and in areas where many other plants would succumb to the winter cold and frost.

The pink bell-shaped flowers are truly a picture.

After flowering, they shed and drop to the ground to exhibit a carpet of pink.

No matter where you live in the Central West, this is one exotic tree that can be planted in your garden or on your footpath and find that it will grow successfully.

Then, there is the mega-tough Cassia fistula or Cascara.

It is a very hardy summer-flowering tree for dry conditions.

The dark green leaves will give even the driest garden a tropical appearance.

It will produce masses of beautiful yellow blossoms that hang like bunches of grapes, then drop to the ground after blossoming to form a golden carpet.

Next is the Schotia brachypetala or Parrot Tree is one of the most bird-attractive shade trees that can be planted in Western gardens is that of the Parrot Tree.

This native of South Africa has been grown in Western Queensland for many years, and plantings such as those in Alpha show that the spreading crown can provide much relief from the summer heat.

The flowering period is from late September through October, and it is during this time that the reason for the Australian common name becomes apparent.

Great masses of red, tubular flowers cover the length of most branches, giving a dazzling display of colour.

The flowers literally drip with honey nectar and are visited constantly by bees and early morning honey eaters.

This compact, small evergreen tree grows between six metres and eight metres high, with small glossy, dark green leaves and a firm, hard bark.

The Schotia is a very hardy tree and is variable in its rate of growth, and some gardeners have found it fairly slow in the initial stages.

On many occasions, I have seen birds staggering around underneath these trees in a daze, drunk with the fermenting nectar.

For larger blocks of land, you cannot beat the Delonix regia or Poinciana.

It has been grown in CQ for more than 100 years, and its beautiful umbrella shape and almost perfect shade cover in summer.

It will grow to in excess of 10 metres high and almost as wide, though more likely to be smaller in home garden conditions.

The flowers are bright orange-red, and often exhibit yellow spotting on one of the petals. There is also a yellow-flowering form of this tree that is just as spectacular.

Over the last few weeks, I have had a number of people e-mail me as to what is the name of the large deciduous tree with the large cup-shaped red flowers.

The tree is Bombax ceiba or Red Silk Cotton Tree a native to Cape York and tropical Asia.

The trunk and branches of this tree have numerous conical spines, particularly when young.

The flowers growing along the branches of this tree can be up to 20 centimetres in diameter.

These flowers are loaded with nectar that is very bird-attractive.

The Bombax flowers will only last for one day.

The name Bombax means cotton, unfortunately Bombax’s fibrous seedpods are not suitable for making cloth.

New foliage will not appear until flowering is over and then forms a very shady canopy.

These are just some of the shade trees that could make a difference to your place.