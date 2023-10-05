Honouring our police

by Khrysti Balanay

Officers, staff, families and the community attended the National Police Remembrance Day (NPRD) service at the Longreach Police Station on Friday, 29 September.

NPRD is observed every year on 29 September, with this year making the 35-year anniversary since its commencement in 1989 and pauses to honour the 150 officers whose lives have been lost in the line of duty.

In the past 12 months, two Queensland Police Service officers, constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, tragically lost their lives.

For Longreach police officers and husband and wife duo Sergeant Shift Supervisor Cliff Baird and Sergeant for Disaster Management Unit Melissa Baird, NPRD is a time for reflection.

“We are both 20 years in the police, so it’s a time for reflection for the people we have served with,” Sgt Cliff Baird said.

“The people that have lost their lives both in the line of duty and also as recognised in the ceremony today, the persons who have passed away this year that we personally know.

“It brings it home just how valuable life and family is and the dangers in the job that we do.”

Deputy Commissioner Cameron Harsley said it’s incredibly important to pause, honour and remember those whose lives have been lost in the line of duty.

“No greater sacrifice can be asked for, or made, than that of the fine men and women we acknowledge each year,” Mr Harsley said.

The Bairds moved to Longreach in 2018 with their three kids, Matilda 13, Elijah 12 and Charlii 11, who said they were proud of their parents.

“[Serving in Longreach] becomes very personal, for example, in Brisbane, you can fade away in the crowd,” Sgt Baird said.

“I like to think they know us as Cliff, the under-12 football coach, and he’s also a copper as opposed to Cliff, the copper and by the way he coaches football.

“We found that Longreach everyone wants to know who are as opposed to what you are.

“I remember going to the pub, and [everyone] knew who we were. I was like I had only been here three days, and it was a real wake-up call to how the small towns are, and that’s where I found Longreach is special like that.

“There are some really good people here, and they want to know you for who you are.”