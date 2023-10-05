Drivers urged to be cautious

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) are pleading with motorists to drive safely after one of the most horrific long weekends for road fatalities in the state.

Since Friday night, 29 September, ten people have been killed in crashes, with driver error being one of the contributing factors to a number of these crashes.

“This is a confronting figure for not just police, but should also be for our community,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream said.

“There are eight families whose lives have tragically changed and a left to grieve the loss of a loved one in such sad circumstances.

“We need motorists to listen to our warnings and to heed our advice about following road rules.

“Our enforcement is aimed at saving lives and identifying driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.”

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) road safety campaign Operation Spring Break was conducted across the school holiday period with nearly 9000 traffic offences detected across the state.

The two-week high-visibility traffic campaign, which commenced on 16 September, targeted high-risk driving behaviour which traditionally sees a larger volume of traffic on our roads.

So far, in 2023, 217 people have lost their lives on Queensland’s roads.

Police especially focused their attention on vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter riders and motorcyclists.

This was combined with enforcement of the fatal five of speeding, drink and drug driving, seat-belts, fatigue and driving distracted (including mobile phones).

As Queensland school children return from their spring holidays this week, Police Minister Mark Ryan urged motorists to slow down and drive safely, particularly around school zones.

“With over 2600 infringement notices issued by police officers in school zones in Queensland in just over two months this year, it is a concerning figure when you consider these are areas where young children need to be safe and protected,” Mr Ryan said.

“Police have been out and about over the spring holidays conducting enforcement action as part of road safety operations across Queensland.

“We know one loss of life on our roads is one too many, but tragically there have been horrific incidents during September – many of which could have easily been prevented.

“Please drive responsibly and keep yourself, your passengers and all other road users safe.”

During Operation Spring Break 2023, police conducted 47,870 Roadside Breath Tests (RBTs) and 2435 Roadside Drug Tests (RDTs) with 623 drink drivers and 547 drug drivers detected.

Police issued 3904 tickets for speeding tickets, 122 tickets for drivers or passengers not wearing a seatbelt and 81 tickets for drivers using their mobile phone.