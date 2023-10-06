Juniors pitching in

By Michael Lloyd

Junior Cricket returns to the Central West this weekend.

Barcaldine Junior Cricket will be starting their season at the Barcaldine Showgrounds this Saturday morning at 8:30am.

Barcaldine Cricket President Paul Andrews was excited by the work his committee had done so that the Club could also host and register kids from Blackall and other surrounding towns.

“Sharon and Dan Bradford, along with Tony Walsh, have done a great job setting up our system to accommodate these registrations,” he said.

While cricket will return to Winton very shortly, with Queensland Cricket funding a short program to grow the interest in the sport.

The program will be released shortly through the local schools.

In Longreach, juniors will once again return to the Showgrounds.

All grades are asked to come down at 8:30am on Saturday to have a try or be graded into their different groups.

For those unable to make it on Saturday, there is information on www.playhq.com or search the Clubs on Facebook.