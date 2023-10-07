Fun in the Winton outback

by Winton Correspondent, Jeff Close

Every two years, the Winton Outback Festival takes centre stage, and good crowds enjoy the zany activities ranging from the Little Swaggies, the truck pull and the world-famous Dunny Derby.

The street events were crowd pleasers.

Nearly 300 had a go in the egg throwing.

The wool bale rolling was keenly contested, with Winton Mayor Gavin Basket taking home the Tiger Elliott trophy for the fastest time.

The Iron Kids, the Iron Men and Women, brought out the best in Aussie mateship. T

he men and women from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Townsville added to the competition.

The 1st RAR band led off a huge procession filled with trucks, floats, marching little swaggies, old vehicles and the local pony club.

The children had plenty to do – wobble board painting, face painting, Jurassic Joe and the Dinosaur Club, swag tossing, wool bale rolling, marimba workshops, the CrackUp Sisters roving puppet show, meggsie cart races, and balloon modelling as well as their festival long competitions.

The streets of Winton were alive with the sound of whip-cracking.

Not only were there the workshops, but the Iron Kids had to demonstrate their skills, and Colin Erbacker put on a great display and later judged the open competitions.

Winton was a real bullock wagon town in days gone by, and this has moved along to a town with a great trucking history.

The truckies arrived in Winton en masse and enjoyed the show and shine, backing competition and reunion.

The most popular event was the True Blue Aussie Sports, with marbles, golf, cricket, cow pat discus, and the Troo Bloo Roo Poo shot as a finale.

Poets Breakfasts are part and parcel of the Outback Festival – Marco Gliori, Ray Essery and Errol Grey performed to big crowds.

Great music each night from the GFORCE Band, The Australian Eagles, Ben Ransom and Dragon filled the football ground.

The Winton Outback Festival has again played its part in the dynamic western Queensland visitor experience.

Until 2025.