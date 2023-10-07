Here’s to the happy couple

Grace and Jodie are true Longreach locals and had known each other through friends but never really socialised/hung out together until playing in a football game together many years later.
They then struck up a friendship and ran into each other on a number of occasions out on the town.
From there, they started to text each other continuously and spent all of their time together and before they knew it were dating.
Fourteen years on and they became Mrs and Mrs!
Grace’s dress: Brides of Brisbane
Jodie dress: Gladstone Bridal Boutique
Bridesmaids: jjshouseofficial
Hair and Makeup: Rubegg 4 Hair
Shoes: Grace – Badgley Mischka Jodie – Spendless Shoes
Rings and Jewellery: Prouds the Jewellers
Clutches: kikiandmoo
Flowers: The Wooden Garden
Cake: Casey’s
Celebrant: Nancy Savage – Wedding Celebrant
Caterer: Wellshot Hotel
Music: Corinne Ballard Music
Mistress of Ceremonies: Jodie’s brother Leigh
Party Hire and Lighting: Longreach Event Hire