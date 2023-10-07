Why hello there!

by Khrysti Balanay

One week in Longreach down, and many more to go.

As some will have read, I have moved from Rockhampton to Longreach, and having finally had the chance to unpack the house and clean up the office, I thought now would be a good time to introduce myself to The Leader community.

I have already been privileged to meet some of the readers, and I look forward to meeting more at various events or from just dropping in to say hello.

The office is located in the AgForce building at 33 Duck Street, and if you come bearing coffee (latte on lactose-free milk), we will be great friends.

I would not only love to hear possible story ideas but also some things I need to complete while living out west, so if you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to reach out.