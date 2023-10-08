New-look QPS vehicles

New fit-for-purpose marked District Duty Officer (DDO) police vehicles are being rolled out across Queensland, equipped with the latest technology and ‘rumbler’ vibration sirens.

Designed by operational police, the vehicles are fitted out with state-of-the-art equipment, including an array of tools, communication systems, safety devices, innovative storage, and command planning equipment, along with search and specialist lighting.

With a distinct silver colour, the L300 Landcruiser also has new distinguishing decal markings to enhance visibility and complement improved safety features and can traverse both urban and off-road terrains.

The ‘rumbler’ siren emits low frequency sound waves through large subwoofers on the front of the vehicle, creating vibrations which allow people in the vicinity to feel the approach of a police vehicle as well as hear it.

The vehicle connects these vital frontline leaders with other capabilities including Polair and the Police Communications Centre in new and innovative ways.

Additional extras like the Reveal Shield PRO, which is a small hand-held night vision device, have been included in the vehicle’s design specifications.

The thermal imagery helps the officers locate persons or objects over a space of 50 metres or more and will prove a vital addition to the comprehensive toolkit provided.

Over the course of each shift, DDOs take charge of priority incidents including matters of public safety, missing persons and more – providing leadership and guidance to other officers and imparting their years of operational experience to ensure community and officer safety is maintained at all times.

Enhancing QPS’ borderless model of policing, the vehicle has everything DDOs need to move swiftly and operate efficiently and effectively in support of the frontline.

The first vehicle will patrol Ipswich within weeks before more vehicles are rolled out state-wide.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the technology gives senior officers the tools they need to keep the community and fellow officers safe.

“Designed by DDOs for DDOs, this is another example of the QPS and Queensland Government investing in our hard-working frontline officers to support community safety,” Minister Ryan said.

Assistant Commissioner Matthew Vanderbyl said the vehicles are one of the key pieces of equipment needed by police to ensure they can respond to the public’s calls for help in emergencies.

“This vehicle has been designed by the very officers responsible for leading frontline policing, which means it has everything they could want or need to do their job efficiently and safely.”