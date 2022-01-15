Carnival makes splash

Brooke Miller; Yellowbelly Swim Club President

The Barcaldine Amateur Swimming Club is making a splash this season and recently boarded the bus, as well as many a car, and headed to the Emu Park Swimming Club Skins Carnival on Saturday, 4 December which was extended into a four-day camp for our swimmers.

A group of 26 junior swimmers participated in the day-long event from the 6 Years and under to the 15 Years and open.

There was lots of cheering and encouragement from the poolside with a number of families plus our Coach, Geoffrey Rafter, joining the Yellowbelly Team in Emu Park.

The day consisted of individual medleys as well as 25m sprints in all strokes.

We are proud to say that one of our upcoming champions, Ava Arnaboldi aged 12, smashed out the day and achieved a final placing in each of the skins events in her age categories.

We also saw a large number of personal best times (PBs) throughout the carnival.

Some excitement to finish the day when the BASC Yellowbellies won the ‘Dance Off’ beating the other clubs to an extremely large watermelon.

Congratulations to all of the swimmers and thank you to the EPSC for welcoming our team with open arms.

The carnival was followed by a number of opportunities for the outback children to participate in including activities that they may not have experienced living in rural Queensland.

On Sunday we were welcomed by the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club and were shown some drills and skills in swimming in the ocean as well as some lifesaving skills.

Even the adults jumped in and had a great time.

Monday saw our group head to the Capricorn Caves, after our squad swimmers experienced a training session with EPSC and their coaches, where they experienced the Cathedral Walk and were entertained by our very own, Cara Burger, singing Amazing Grace inside. Magical!

Over the few days, our children were able to experience other adventures such as the Yeppoon Lagoon and training with Jodie from the Caribeae Swimming Club on Tuesday morning before heading home.

The Barcaldine Amateur Swimming Club would like to take the time to thank their many sponsors, organisations, and people involved for providing this opportunity for our bush children including the Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club for housing our campers over the weekend.We are looking forward to our upcoming Outback Oasis Swimming Carnival to be held on Saturday 29 January at the Barcaldine Swimming Pool Complex where we can repay the hospitality to our many swimmers and families across the Central Queensland and South West Regions.