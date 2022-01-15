Netball looks to big year

Longreach Netball Association President Emma Elliott discusses Netball in the new year.

What was the best moment(s) this year for your club?

So many great moments; a few highlights were:

Our awesome new shade infrastructure over our three courts with new lights and three big fans.

This was all thanks to the successful partnership and funding we were lucky to have with Longreach Regional Council and Queensland Government Community Infrastructure Program.

Not to mention our special guests from Netball Queensland CEO Catherine Clark and Ex Diamonds player Demelza Fellowes who visited for our opening along with Longreach Regional Council Councillors and Mayors.

Four Junior teams from our club travelled to Emerald and participate in a junior carnival; they all gained so much from this carnival (as they do every year) and the smiles on all their faces said it all and that’s the most rewarding thing for any club to see.

What can fans, players, and volunteers get excited about in the coming year?

We have submitted a funding application to have our three court resurfaced and if successful the project will include us incorporating basketball.

So two courts will have universal goal posts and line markings for both codes of sport.

Fingers crossed we’re successful.

Our players can start getting their ladies’ teams together; remembering you need two or more junior players in your team for our usual fixtures.

Junior training will recommence around March which accommodates Juniors aged 5 years to 17yrs of age; both genders.

Social mixed fixtures will also occur later in 2022.

How can locals get on board with supporting the club?

Contact us via our Facebook page; Longreach Netball Association or email us at Longreachnetball@hotmail.com we welcome all new players, officials, coaches, spectators, and even new sponsors.

We hold monthly meetings and more info is always posted on our Facebook page.

How would you describe your club’s ethos? Our motto is ‘play with passion’ which sums us up.

We are passionate about our sport and strive to promote our club as an active community group promoting fun, fitness, and one that provides a safe, friendly, family environment for everyone.

Our club is a place for everyone no matter one’s age or ability; and a place to socialise, catch up with friends on a regular basis, do a few fitness activities, and have a laugh.

Do you see your team as premiership possibles? why?

Wow, a good question; I personally am a player that enjoys a fun, competitive game, and no doubt 2022 will showcase some great teams.

Stormbirds this year slowly depleted due to players moving away for work or schooling or injuries so I’m unsure what it will look like in 2022.

But one thing I am sure of is I’m always a winner if I can physically walk off the court at the end of each game.

And Longreach Netball has many talented players so it will be an action-packed season next year.