Goanna trounce

In a high-scoring affair, the Barcaldine Sandgoannas managed to out-compete an enthusiastic Alpha Brumbies outfit.

Barcaldine captain/ coach Mannix Hunt said the team has shown great improvement in terms of communication.

“There were a few ups and downs, but there is a real bonding with the boys.

“It is a team effort—there’s a few young boys coming through with plenty of talent, but it takes more than one person to make a team

” A few things we can improve on—just small tideous 1 percents that can help improve our game

Mr Hunt commended his opposition.

“Alpha is a strong side,” he said.

“First half they were really strong in the middle.

“Their biggest downfall was fitness.”

Mr Hunt said he was confident his side could exceed last year’s premiership success.