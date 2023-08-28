Juniors wrap up their season

by Michael Lloyd

Longreach Netball Association held its Junior Presentation to wrap up the 2023 season.

The Juniors have had a jam-packed season this year, competing and participating in Central West netball clusters against Barcaldine, Blackall and Tambo.

These clusters have been a great opportunity for the kids to implement training sessions into their game and offer them more court time to enhance their skills, talent, teamwork and enthusiasm for the game.

Each town across the Central West clusters was able to host one or two cluster days throughout the season.

This allowed members to support each other’s clubs and enhance the participation and awareness of Netball across the region.

There is hope and encouragement to continue this next season.

The inaugural Sue Egan Junior Sports Person Award for the 2023 season went to Paige J for her great support to her team, for consistently showing up for training and games throughout the season, and all while displaying a positive attitude on and off the court with great sportsmanship.

Each year, the Longreach Netball Association partakes in the Hall Family Netball Carnival held in Emerald, and our 17/U team – Longreach Swans was victorious in winning their division.

Some of the girls have been competing in this carnival since they were nine, so for them to take out this division was a great and exciting achievement for the team.

Congratulations to all who participated.

The Association would like to thank everyone for a great Junior and Ladies season for 2023.

The mixed season is currently about to begin should anyone be interested in nominating a team please email your interest to Longreachnetball@hotmail.com.